    African Maritime Forces Summit [Image 4 of 8]

    African Maritime Forces Summit

    SAL ISLAND, CAPE VERDE

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Linniman 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Navy Sailor MU2 Luke Reed, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, plays his instrument with Luis Martins, a fifth grader at the Escola Dona Tututa, in Sal Island, Cabo Verde, Mar. 18, 2023. Marines and Sailors supporting the African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS), toured Sal Island and met with local students in a unique opportunity to learn about their culture prior to the opening day of the summit on March 20. Hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF), the African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS) is a strategic-level forum that brings African maritime and naval infantry leaders together with their international partners to address transnational maritime security challenges within African waters including the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Linniman)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.18.2023 18:05
    Photo ID: 7688456
    VIRIN: 230318-M-DG975-1098
    Resolution: 4833x3222
    Size: 794.87 KB
    Location: SAL ISLAND, CV
    This work, African Maritime Forces Summit [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Mary Linniman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AMFS23 #Cabo Verde

