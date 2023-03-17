A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk lands on BP's oil platform Atlantis for a medevac, approximately 130 miles offshore from Port Fourchon, Louisiana, March 17, 2023. The patient had a reported eye injury and was brought to University Medical Center in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.18.2023 16:06 Photo ID: 7688422 VIRIN: 230317-G-G0108-1002 Resolution: 609x457 Size: 246.47 KB Location: PORT FOURCHON, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from oil platform [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.