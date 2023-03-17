A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk lands on BP's oil platform Atlantis for a medevac, approximately 130 miles offshore from Port Fourchon, Louisiana, March 17, 2023. The patient had a reported eye injury and was brought to University Medical Center in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2023 16:06
|Photo ID:
|7688422
|VIRIN:
|230317-G-G0108-1002
|Resolution:
|609x457
|Size:
|246.47 KB
|Location:
|PORT FOURCHON, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from oil platform [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT