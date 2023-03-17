Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from oil platform [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from oil platform

    PORT FOURCHON, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk lands on BP's oil platform Atlantis for a medevac, approximately 130 miles offshore from Port Fourchon, Louisiana, March 17, 2023. The patient had a reported eye injury and was brought to University Medical Center in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.18.2023 16:06
    VIRIN: 230317-G-G0108-1001
    Location: PORT FOURCHON, LA, US 
    This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from oil platform [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medevac
    NOLA
    Jayhawk
    Atlantis
    Fourchon

