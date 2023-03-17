Sky Soldiers run in local Italian marathon

U.S. Army paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade pose for a picture at the annual Vicenza Ultrabericus race in Vicenza, Italy on March 18, 2023.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army photo by Maj. Rob Haake)
