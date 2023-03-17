Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sky Soldiers run in local Italian marathon [Image 6 of 8]

    Sky Soldiers run in local Italian marathon

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Maj. Robyn Haake 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Samantha Hengehold, a combat medic assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade poses for a picture as she begins to run at the annual Vicenza Ultrabericus race in Vicenza, Italy on March 18, 2023.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Rob Haake)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.18.2023 11:45
    Photo ID: 7688366
    VIRIN: 230318-A-JX242-2702
    Resolution: 4620x3246
    Size: 6.79 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Soldiers run in local Italian marathon [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Robyn Haake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sky Soldiers run in local Italian marathon
    Sky Soldiers run in local Italian marathon
    Sky Soldiers run in local Italian marathon
    Sky Soldiers run in local Italian marathon
    Sky Soldiers run in local Italian marathon
    Sky Soldiers run in local Italian marathon
    Sky Soldiers run in local Italian marathon
    Sky Soldiers run in local Italian marathon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    173rd Paratroopers support and run in local Italian marathon

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Europe

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Partners

    United States Army

    173rd

    United States Department of Defense (DOD)

    US European Command (USEUCOM)

    US Army Europe - Africa (USAREUR-AF)

    US Army Southern European Task Force (SETAF)

    TAGS

    US Army
    Airborne
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    USArmyEURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT