    4-23 Infantry Conduct STX During Exercise Warrior Shield [Image 2 of 5]

    4-23 Infantry Conduct STX During Exercise Warrior Shield

    GOLDMINE TRAINING AREA, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment "Tomahawks", 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct situational training exercises, March 14, 2023, at Goldmine training area during exercise Warrior Shield. Warrior Shield is a 2nd Infantry Division exercise that showcases and employs Fight Tonight fundamentals and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Beggs)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.18.2023 03:47
    Location: GOLDMINE TRAINING AREA, 41, KR
    This work, 4-23 Infantry Conduct STX During Exercise Warrior Shield [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    2ID
    Readiness
    FS23
    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

