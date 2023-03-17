Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment "Tomahawks", 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct situational training exercises, March 14, 2023, at Goldmine training area during exercise Warrior Shield. Warrior Shield is a 2nd Infantry Division exercise that showcases and employs Fight Tonight fundamentals and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Beggs)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2023 03:47
|Photo ID:
|7688180
|VIRIN:
|230314-A-A4449-011
|Resolution:
|3302x4128
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|GOLDMINE TRAINING AREA, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4-23 Infantry Conduct STX During Exercise Warrior Shield [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT