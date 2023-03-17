Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-1 Infantry Conducts Battle Drills at Korean Combat Training Center During Exercise Warrior Shield [Image 3 of 8]

    2-1 Infantry Conducts Battle Drills at Korean Combat Training Center During Exercise Warrior Shield

    KOREAN COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, 42, SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    KOREAN COMBAT TRAINING CENTER (KCTC), Republic of Korea – Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2/2ID responds with countermeasures when put into wartime simulation in the 21st Infantry Division at KCTC, South Korea, March 17, 2023. The simulation's intent is to provide hands-on experience in support of the ROK- U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Hannah Stewart, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 23:48
    Photo ID: 7688077
    VIRIN: 230317-A-SQ097-014
    Resolution: 5413x3599
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: KOREAN COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, 42, KR
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    2ID
    Readiness
    FS23
    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

