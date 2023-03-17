2-1 Infantry Conducts Battle Drills at Korean Combat Training Center During Exercise Warrior Shield

KOREAN COMBAT TRAINING CENTER (KCTC), Republic of Korea – Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2/2ID responds with countermeasures when put into wartime simulation in the 21st Infantry Division at KCTC, South Korea, March 17, 2023. The simulation's intent is to provide hands-on experience in support of the ROK- U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Hannah Stewart, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
