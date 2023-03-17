Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade [Image 8 of 8]

    2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Behrend 

    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

    Savannah, Ga. (March 17, 2023) Chief Culinary Specialist (Submarines) Sylvester Manning celebrates with audience members during the Savannah annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade has been held by the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee since 1824. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 17:32
    Photo ID: 7687880
    VIRIN: 230317-N-KG461-1382
    Resolution: 5610x4007
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kings Bay
    Celebrate
    U.S. Navy
    St. Patrick's Day Parade

