2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade

Savannah, Ga. (March 17, 2023) Chief Culinary Specialist (Submarines) Sylvester Manning celebrates with audience members during the Savannah annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade has been held by the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee since 1824. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

Date Taken: 03.17.2023
Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US