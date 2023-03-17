Savannah, Ga. (March 17, 2023) Culinary Specialist (Submarines) 1st Class Khalil Smith (left) and Chief Logistics Specialist Jeff Hyland pose with a festive pet goat during the Savannah annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade has been held by the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee since 1824. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 17:32
|Photo ID:
|7687877
|VIRIN:
|230317-N-KG461-1287
|Resolution:
|5055x3611
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
