    Key leaders at the Women's History Month celebration held at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

    Key leaders at the Women's History Month celebration held at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Washington 

    28th Infantry Division

    Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, Commanding General, 143d ESC, and other key leaders at the Women's History Month celebration held at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Women's History Month is a dedicated month to reflect on the significant contributions of women throughout history.

    Women's History Month celebration held at Camp Arifjan

