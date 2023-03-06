Women's History Month celebration held at Camp Arifjan

Women's History Month is observed in March to honor the contributions of women who have changed the world and the military for the better.

The month honors the contributions made by female military personnel throughout the history of the Armed Forces. Since the first women enlisted in the US military in 1917—before they were even granted the right to vote—women in all military branches have paved the way for future female Soldiers.

There have been numerous accomplishments and sacrifices made by women in all military services since the start of Women's History Month in 1987. At Camp Arifjan, a special event was arranged in their honor.



“I thought that this event was incredibly special,” said Cpt. Janeen Phelps, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, Public Affairs Officer. “We did a wonderful job of not only honoring the women of the past, but also the women of today.”

Chaplain (Col) Lewis Messinger, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, addressed the attendees as he gave the invocation to begin a brief ceremony at the MWR Theater on Camp Arifjan.

“Give women the confidence to take pride in themselves and to stand firm in their positions, said Messinger. May many more women emerge from among us who are devoted, hardworking, and resolute, so that we as a nation may be strong, and we as a community may develop."

There were many key leaders in attendance who took the time to consider the significance of the event, such as Brig. Gen. Maria Suarez, Commanding General of the 143d ESC, who had the opportunity to speak at the event.

After the ceremony, everyone in the group strolled together to the enjoy refreshments while cracking jokes, grinning, and enjoying the occasion—which was to inspire, motivate, and support women and those serving in the military.



Phelps added, "It's a privilege to tread in the footsteps of former female Soldiers who have fought the hard fights on our behalf. I want them to be proud of me."



The opportunities for the upcoming generation of female service members worldwide are expanded by highlighting all of the contributions and sacrifices made by women, past and present, no matter how small.

