U.S. Army Spc. Peter Raymond of the Guam National Guard visits the Gil Baza Subdivision of Yigo, Guam during Operation Homebound Mar. 10, 2023. Born in Chuuk State, Federated States of Micronesia, Raymond serves as a translator and cultural liaison for the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services outreach program that connects Guam’s underserved communities with public health programs, Medicare and Medicaid enrollment, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, and more. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 22:50
|Photo ID:
|7685699
|VIRIN:
|230309-Z-RJ317-1076
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Guardsman connects underserved to healthcare with cultural ambassadorship [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guam Guardsman connects underserved to healthcare with cultural ambassadorship
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT