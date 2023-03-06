U.S. Army Spc. Peter Raymond of the Guam National Guard visits a family during Operation Homebound in Yigo, Guam Mar. 10, 2023. Born in Chuuk State, Federated States of Micronesia, Raymond serves as a translator and cultural liaison for the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services outreach program that connects Guam’s underserved communities with public health programs, Medicare and Medicaid enrollment, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, and more. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 22:50
|Photo ID:
|7685697
|VIRIN:
|230309-Z-RJ317-1097
|Resolution:
|3217x2145
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Guardsman connects underserved to healthcare with cultural ambassadorship [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
