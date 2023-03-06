Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Guardsman connects underserved to healthcare with cultural ambassadorship [Image 1 of 3]

    Guam Guardsman connects underserved to healthcare with cultural ambassadorship

    GUAM

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Peter Raymond of the Guam National Guard visits a family during Operation Homebound in Yigo, Guam Mar. 10, 2023. Born in Chuuk State, Federated States of Micronesia, Raymond serves as a translator and cultural liaison for the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services outreach program that connects Guam’s underserved communities with public health programs, Medicare and Medicaid enrollment, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, and more. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

