Guam Guardsman connects underserved to healthcare with cultural ambassadorship

U.S. Army Spc. Peter Raymond of the Guam National Guard visits a family during Operation Homebound in Yigo, Guam Mar. 10, 2023. Born in Chuuk State, Federated States of Micronesia, Raymond serves as a translator and cultural liaison for the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services outreach program that connects Guam’s underserved communities with public health programs, Medicare and Medicaid enrollment, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, and more. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

