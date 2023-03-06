Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230315-Z-NV612-1003 [Image 5 of 5]

    230315-Z-NV612-1003

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Local high school students learn about the 173rd Fighter Wing structural maintenance shop during the Armed Forces Expo at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon March 15, 2023. The Oregon Air National Guard recruiters organized the event, giving local high school students the opportunity to see what careers are available at the 173rd Fighter Wing as well as other branches of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    This work, 230315-Z-NV612-1003 [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    173rd Fighter Wing hosts Armed Forces Expo

    Recruiting
    Oregon Air National Guard

