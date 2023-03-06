230315-Z-NV612-1006

Members of the 173rd Fighter Wing Avionics shop explain how the rarar works in an F-15 Eagle to local high school students sduring the Armed Forces Expo at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon March 15, 2023. The Oregon Air National Guard recruiters organized the event, giving local high school students the opportunity to see what careers are available at the 173rd Fighter Wing as well as other branches of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

