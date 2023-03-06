26th MEU MEUEX III Raid Takeoff

U.S. Marines with the Maritime Special Purpose Force, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fist bump prior to starting a full mission profile raid during MEU Exercise (MEUEX) III on Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, March 9, 2023. During the raid the 26th MEU integrated East coast-based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) and are continuing to do so for major pre-deployment training events in order to gain the capability to conduct operations and training with special operations force elements in the future. MEU/Special Operations Forces integration fortifies military readiness, develops lasting relationships, enhances lethality, and contributes to an increase dominance on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

