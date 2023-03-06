U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Dayton McConnell, a platoon sergeant with the Maritime Special Purpose Force, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to board an MV-22 Osprey before conducting a full mission profile raid during MEU Exercise (MEUEX) III on Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, March 9, 2023. During the raid the 26th MEU integrated East coast-based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) and are continuing to do so for major pre-deployment training events in order to gain the capability to conduct operations and training with special operations force elements in the future. MEU/Special Operations Forces integration fortifies military readiness, develops lasting relationships, enhances lethality, and contributes to an increase dominance on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 13:13
|Photo ID:
|7684772
|VIRIN:
|230309-M-VB101-1081
|Resolution:
|5107x3648
|Size:
|10.07 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AUXILIARY LANDING FIELD BOGUE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 26th MEU MEUEX III Raid Takeoff [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
