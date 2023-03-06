Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th MEU MEUEX III Raid Takeoff [Image 1 of 3]

    26th MEU MEUEX III Raid Takeoff

    MARINE CORPS AUXILIARY LANDING FIELD BOGUE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Dayton McConnell, a platoon sergeant with the Maritime Special Purpose Force, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to board an MV-22 Osprey before conducting a full mission profile raid during MEU Exercise (MEUEX) III on Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, March 9, 2023. During the raid the 26th MEU integrated East coast-based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) and are continuing to do so for major pre-deployment training events in order to gain the capability to conduct operations and training with special operations force elements in the future. MEU/Special Operations Forces integration fortifies military readiness, develops lasting relationships, enhances lethality, and contributes to an increase dominance on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 13:13
    Location: MARINE CORPS AUXILIARY LANDING FIELD BOGUE, NC, US
    26th MEU
    Marines
    USMCNews
    Maritime Special Purpose Force

