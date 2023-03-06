Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) flight operations [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) flight operations

    03.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230309-N-AL206-1038 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 9, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) conducts flight quarters while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, March 9, 2023. Thomas Hudner is underway as part of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) flight operations [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMPTUEX
    Carrier Strike Group 12
    USS Thomas Hudner

