230309-N-AL206-1030 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 9, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) conducts flight quarters while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, March 9, 2023. Thomas Hudner is underway as part of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 11:22 Photo ID: 7684605 VIRIN: 230309-N-AL206-1030 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 264.63 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) flight operations [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.