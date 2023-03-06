Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 16, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) steams alongside the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) during an underway replenishment while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 16. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 05:12
    Photo ID: 7684184
    VIRIN: 230316-N-UA460-0572
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10)
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10)
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10)
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10)
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10)
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10)
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    Philippine Sea
    DESRON
    Milius
    Charles Drew
    CTF 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT