PHILIPPINE SEA (March 16, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Gracie Kuhns, from Pocola, Oklahoma, watches a fuel probe delivery from a refueling station aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during an underway replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 16. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 05:12 Photo ID: 7684183 VIRIN: 230316-N-UA460-0340 Resolution: 6139x4315 Size: 1.3 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.