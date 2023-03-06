AFCENT, partner nations escort B-52 Stratofortress through AOR

Lt. Col. James Stanford and Capt. Martin See, 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilots, prepare to land a KC-135 Stratotanker at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, after a Bomber Task Force mission, March 12, 2023. The short-notice, non-stop deployment underscores the U.S., and coalition force’s commitment to their regional partners, while validating the ability to rapidly deploy combat airpower anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Diana M. Cossaboom)

