    AFCENT, partner nations escort B-52 Stratofortress through AOR [Image 8 of 11]

    AFCENT, partner nations escort B-52 Stratofortress through AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Diana Cossaboom 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron, refuels with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a Bomber Task Force mission, March 12, 2023. The short-notice, non-stop deployment underscores the U.S., and coalition force’s commitment to their regional partners, while validating the ability to rapidly deploy combat airpower anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Diana M. Cossaboom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 03:43
    Photo ID: 7684086
    VIRIN: 230312-F-OG534-0596
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT, partner nations escort B-52 Stratofortress through AOR [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Diana Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52
    KC-135
    AFCENT
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF

