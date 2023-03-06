Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers judge student STEM projects in Detroit competition [Image 5 of 5]

    Army engineers judge student STEM projects in Detroit competition

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Christopher Estrada 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A student presenter at the Michigan Regional Junior Science and Humanities Symposium presents her research to a panel of judges at the College of Education building at Wayne State University in Detroit Feb. 24. The JSHS was created to promote research and experimentation in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics at the high school level.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 15:39
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army engineers judge student STEM projects in Detroit competition [Image 5 of 5], by Christopher Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    High School
    TARDEC
    STEM
    Army Futures Command
    DEVCOM

