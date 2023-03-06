U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Darren L. Werner, commanding general of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, delivers a keynote speech at the Michigan Regional Junior Science and Humanities at the College of Education building at Wayne State University in Detroit Feb. 24. TACOM has been a longstanding partner of the Michigan Regional JSHS, providing judges and support to the next generation of STEM engineers through this program.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 15:39
|Photo ID:
|7683405
|VIRIN:
|230224-O-OZ542-031
|Resolution:
|1560x1040
|Size:
|608.44 KB
|Location:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers judge student STEM projects in Detroit competition [Image 5 of 5], by Christopher Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army engineers judge student STEM projects in Detroit competition
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT