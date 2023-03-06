First Sergeants take part in a hotwash with the interviewee at the launch of the Diamond Care [post] initial mock board interview on 14 March 2023, near Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The Diamond Care initiative will have hiring boards, and built out training, using best practices assessment and selection process designed by Talent Management Strategy and Program Design. Diamond Care ensures the continuation of a best practice program for the selections health and wellness of first sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 14:14 Photo ID: 7683288 VIRIN: 230314-F-JG883-1120 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.3 MB Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACC implements Diamond Care in support of First sergeants [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.