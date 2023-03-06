Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC implements Diamond Care in support of First sergeants [Image 3 of 4]

    ACC implements Diamond Care in support of First sergeants

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    First Sergeants take part in the launch of the Diamond Care, overseeing and critiquing the initial mock board interview on 14 March 2023, near Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. A. The process of getting to this mock board took the involvement of 5 operational psychologists, 1 clinical psychologist, 1 psychologist technician and 15 U.S. Air Force Master Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 14:14
    Photo ID: 7683287
    VIRIN: 230314-F-JG883-1045
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US 
    This work, ACC implements Diamond Care in support of First sergeants [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    airforce
    aircombatcommand
    diamondcare

