ACC implements Diamond Care in support of First sergeants

First Sergeants take part in the launch of the Diamond Care, overseeing and critiquing the initial mock board interview on 14 March 2023, near Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. A. The process of getting to this mock board took the involvement of 5 operational psychologists, 1 clinical psychologist, 1 psychologist technician and 15 U.S. Air Force Master Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

Date Taken: 03.14.2023
Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US