First Sergeants take part in the launch of the Diamond Care, overseeing and critiquing the initial mock board interview on 14 March 2023, near Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. A. The process of getting to this mock board took the involvement of 5 operational psychologists, 1 clinical psychologist, 1 psychologist technician and 15 U.S. Air Force Master Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 14:14
|Location:
|LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US
This work, ACC implements Diamond Care in support of First sergeants [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte
ACC implements Diamond Care in support of First sergeants
