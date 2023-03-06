Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, Fleet Forces Command speaks at annual Executive Steering Committee Meeting [Image 2 of 2]

    Commander, Fleet Forces Command speaks at annual Executive Steering Committee Meeting

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Grimes 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 14, 2023) – Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces
    Command, speaks to CNRMA’s installation commanding officers and departmental leaders at an Executive Steering Committee Meeting at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek March 14. The ESC Meeting emphasizes the Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Michael Gilday’s, call to action principles, which challenge leaders at every level to “Get Real, Get Better, and Get Busy”. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Grimes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 12:12
    Photo ID: 7683050
    VIRIN: 230314-N-AU930-1022
    Resolution: 5179x3453
    Size: 0 B
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Fleet Forces Command speaks at annual Executive Steering Committee Meeting [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jordan Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNRMA Commander speaks at annual Executive Steering Committee Meeting
    Commander, Fleet Forces Command speaks at annual Executive Steering Committee Meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNRMA
    Executive Steering Committee
    Navy Region Mid Atlantic
    fleet forces command
    JEB Little Creek Fort Story

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT