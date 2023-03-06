Commander, Fleet Forces Command speaks at annual Executive Steering Committee Meeting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 14, 2023) – Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces

Command, speaks to CNRMA’s installation commanding officers and departmental leaders at an Executive Steering Committee Meeting at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek March 14. The ESC Meeting emphasizes the Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Michael Gilday’s, call to action principles, which challenge leaders at every level to “Get Real, Get Better, and Get Busy”. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Grimes)



