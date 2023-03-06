Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCSTC GL Instructors receive PALS training [Image 3 of 4]

    SCSTC GL Instructors receive PALS training

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Asato 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Mar. 14, 2023) Dr. Andrew Van Schaack delivers a thought provoking presentation on Practical Applications of Learning Science at Naval Station Great Lakes Ross Theater to Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes instructors and Naval Military Training Instructors. Naval Education and Training Command trains instructors to use instructional theory to help students long term retention through the transfer of knowledge and skills. Dr. Van Schaack's research is focused on forecasting the future of technology in order to identify and implement actionable steps to begin preparing for it, and developing and disseminating effective, efficient, and accessible instructional technologies (products and practices) based on empirically-validated scientific research. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Asato)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 12:26
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    NETC
    PALS
    SCSTC GL

