SCSTC GL Instructors receive PALS training

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Mar. 14, 2023) Dr. Andrew Van Schaack delivers a thought provoking presentation on Practical Applications of Learning Science at Naval Station Great Lakes Ross Theater to Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes instructors and Naval Military Training Instructors. Naval Education and Training Command trains instructors to use instructional theory to help students long term retention through the transfer of knowledge and skills. Dr. Van Schaack's research is focused on forecasting the future of technology in order to identify and implement actionable steps to begin preparing for it, and developing and disseminating effective, efficient, and accessible instructional technologies (products and practices) based on empirically-validated scientific research. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Asato)

