Battle Color Detachment Performs in Spokane

Guest of honor and 100-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran Don Thompson salutes the crowd at the Silent Drill Platoon's performance for the veterans and community of Whitworth University in Spokane, Wash., on March 9, 2023. The visit is part of a joint effort between Marine Barracks Washington and Marine Corps Recruiting Command designed to increase awareness of the Marine Corps and prepare the unit for the upcoming summer parade season at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., the oldest post in the Marine Corps. (United States Marine Corps photo by Master Sgt. Rebekka Heite)

