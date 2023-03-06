Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle Color Detachment Performs in Spokane [Image 3 of 9]

    Battle Color Detachment Performs in Spokane

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rebekka Heite 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hugh T. Seaton, a native of Eden Prairie, Minn., and rifle inspector of the Silent Drill Platoon, performs for the veterans and community of Whitworth University in Spokane, Wash., on March 9, 2023. This tour gives the Marine Corps the ability to connect with the American public and showcase those personal characteristics and qualities developed during military service - leadership, self-discipline, perseverance - which are even more relevant to a young person's future success as a college student, employee, or career military professional. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Master Sgt. Rebekka Heite)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 09:35
    Photo ID: 7682671
    VIRIN: 230309-M-NB885-7010
    Resolution: 3279x4912
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SPOKANE, WA, US 
    Hometown: EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Color Detachment Performs in Spokane [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Rebekka Heite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Battle Color Detachment Performs in Spokane
    Battle Color Detachment Performs in Spokane
    Battle Color Detachment Performs in Spokane
    Battle Color Detachment Performs in Spokane
    Battle Color Detachment Performs in Spokane
    Battle Color Detachment Performs in Spokane
    Battle Color Detachment Performs in Spokane
    Battle Color Detachment Performs in Spokane
    Battle Color Detachment Performs in Spokane

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2023MarineBarracksTour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT