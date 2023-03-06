The USS Iowa (BB 61) Gun Tube #270 is prepared for its final journey, departing Norfolk Naval Shipyard and St. Julien's Creek Annex in early 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 07:59
|Photo ID:
|7682569
|VIRIN:
|230123-N-YO710-034
|Resolution:
|5999x3999
|Size:
|8.63 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Iowa Gun Tube #270 - An Amazing Final Journey, Part I [Image 5 of 5], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Iowa Gun Tube #270 - An Amazing Final Journey, Part I
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT