    USS Iowa Gun Tube #270 - An Amazing Final Journey, Part I [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Iowa Gun Tube #270 - An Amazing Final Journey, Part I

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    The USS Iowa (BB 61) Gun Tube #270 and Shipyard Historian Marcus Robbins. The gun barrel is prepared for its final journey, departing Norfolk Naval Shipyard and St. Julien's Creek Annex in early 2023.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 07:59
    Photo ID: 7682571
    VIRIN: 230131-N-XX785-014
    Resolution: 5162x3441
    Size: 12.06 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iowa Gun Tube #270 - An Amazing Final Journey, Part I [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Iowa Gun Tube #270 - An Amazing Final Journey, Part I

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    USS Iowa Gun Barrel

