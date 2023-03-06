Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    African Maritime Forces Summit Countdown [Image 2 of 6]

    African Maritime Forces Summit Countdown

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Suarez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    This graphic was created as a countdown for the African Maritime Forces Summit in Sal Island, Cabo Verde, March 20-22, 2023. This graphic will be shared on social media platforms. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Suarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 07:32
    Photo ID: 7682508
    VIRIN: 230313-N-UM222-1002
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 116.83 KB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Maritime Forces Summit Countdown [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jasmine Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    African Maritime Forces Summit Countdown
    African Maritime Forces Summit Countdown
    African Maritime Forces Summit Countdown
    African Maritime Forces Summit Countdown
    African Maritime Forces Summit Countdown
    African Maritime Forces Summit Countdown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMFS23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT