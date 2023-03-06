Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC staff race to MHS Genesis [Image 7 of 7]

    LRMC staff race to MHS Genesis

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    The first and only MHS Genesis Awareness Fair Olympics was held at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in preparation for the implementation of the Military Health System’s new electronic health record (EHR) at LRMC later this year. The one-of-a kind event provided staff at LRMC and Army Health Clinics across Europe, an interactive approach to assess MHS Genesis competency and knowledge, while providing opportunities for more than 250 participants to ask questions, learn more about the transformation to MHS Genesis and develop confidence in the transformation, ahead of LRMC’s MHS Genesis “Go-Live” on Sept. 23, 2023.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 04:42
    Photo ID: 7682392
    VIRIN: 230224-D-EK666-0039
    Resolution: 2804x2003
    Size: 294.98 KB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    This work, LRMC staff race to MHS Genesis [Image 7 of 7], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRMC
    Electronic Health Record
    MHS GENESIS
    Target_News_Europe
    News_mrce

