LRMC staff race to MHS Genesis

U.S. Army Col. Edward Bryan, deputy commanding officer, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, carries the torch for the first and only MHS Genesis Awareness Fair Olympics, in preparation for the implementation of the Military Health System’s new electronic health record (EHR) at LRMC later this year. The one-of-a kind event provided staff at LRMC and Army Health Clinics across Europe, an interactive approach to assess MHS Genesis competency and knowledge, while providing opportunities for more than 250 participants to ask questions, learn more about the transformation to MHS Genesis and develop confidence in the transformation, ahead of LRMC’s MHS Genesis “Go-Live” on Sept. 23, 2023.

