    Anseong Girls Middle School teachers visit Humphreys Middle School [Image 2 of 2]

    Anseong Girls Middle School teachers visit Humphreys Middle School

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Jason Om 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Middle School Korean Language Teacher James Madsen directs teachers from Anseong Girls Middle School to educational materials he employes to help students learn. The Anseong teachers spent nearly four hours touring the Department of Defense Education Activity school to gain ideas on how to modernize their school.

    Anseong Girls Middle School teachers visit Humphreys Middle School
    Anseong Girls Middle School teachers visit Humphreys Middle School

    Anseong Girls Middle School teachers visit Humphreys Middle School

    USAG Humphreys

    Community Relations Program
    USAG Humphreys

