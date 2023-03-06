Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anseong Girls Middle School teachers visit Humphreys Middle School [Image 1 of 2]

    Anseong Girls Middle School teachers visit Humphreys Middle School

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Jason Om 

    USAG Humphreys

    Anseong Girls Middle School Teachers Lee Jae-hwa, Kim Yang-suk, and Yu Song-yi look at a Humphreys Middle School’s class work during a visit to the school on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys on Mar. 10, 2023. The three were among 18 teachers to visit the Department of Defense Education Activity school as they seek ideas to modernize their school.

    USAG Humphreys

    Community Relations Program
    USAG Humphreys

