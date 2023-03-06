Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refueling-at-sea [Image 5 of 7]

    Refueling-at-sea

    03.13.2023

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    USNS Joshua T. Humphries (T-AO 188), prepares to deliver fuel to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a refueling-at-sea, March 13, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer A. Newsome)

    This work, Refueling-at-sea [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

