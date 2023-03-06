Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Gary Prill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    German Navy Cmdr. Michael Radtke, assigned to U.S. Second Fleet, observes flight operations during a distinguished visitor tour aboard the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, March 14, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    flight operations
    COMPTUEX
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    US Navy
    distinguished visitor

