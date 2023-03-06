Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Division Sustainment Troops Battalion hold field exercise to hone skills, readiness [Image 10 of 13]

    Division Sustainment Troops Battalion hold field exercise to hone skills, readiness

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Rachell Hopkins, a Soldier assigned to the 24th Financial Management Support Unit, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, sets up camouflage netting as part of her unit's base defense strategies during a field training exercise on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2023. Soldiers and Leaders of the 3rd DSB train to ensure every individual, squad, section, and platoon are prepared to deploy, accomplish their mission and return home safely. The 3rd DSB tests Soldiers and teams with individual and collective unit defense and convoy live fire exercises to ensure readiness to protect critical logistics and mission command systems on any battlefield.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 21:09
    Photo ID: 7682007
    VIRIN: 230313-A-DP764-223
    Resolution: 4084x6126
    Size: 11.5 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion hold field exercise to hone skills, readiness [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    convoy
    Sustainment
    logistics
    base defense
    providers
    field craft

