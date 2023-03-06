Division Sustainment Troops Battalion hold field exercise to hone skills, readiness

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, disassembles and reassembles an M240 machine gun during a week-long field training exercise in preparation for future live fire lanes on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 14, 2023. Soldiers and Leaders of the 3rd DSB train to ensure every individual, squad, section, and platoon are prepared to deploy, accomplish their mission and return home safely. The 3rd DSB tests Soldiers and teams with individual and collective unit defense and convoy live fire exercises to ensure readiness to protect critical logistics and mission command systems on any battlefield.

