USTRANSCOM annual patient movement exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2023

U.S. Air Force Observer Coach/Trainer speak to a participant during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 14, 2023. UC23 is an annual U.S. Transportation Command-led patient movement field training exercise designed to simulate transporting injured troops from OCONUS to long-term and advanced care centers in the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Sommers)

