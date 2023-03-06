Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USTRANSCOM annual patient movement exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2023 [Image 2 of 2]

    WA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Sommers 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    U.S. Air Force Observer Coach/Trainer speak to a participant during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 14, 2023. UC23 is an annual U.S. Transportation Command-led patient movement field training exercise designed to simulate transporting injured troops from OCONUS to long-term and advanced care centers in the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Sommers)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
