U.S. Airmen of the Aeromedical Evacuation Operational Team in a briefing during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 14, 2023. UC23 is an annual medical readiness exercise that emphasizes interoperability in bringing together all elements of global patient movement both overseas and domestically. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Sommers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 17:28 Photo ID: 7681708 VIRIN: 230314-F-EP422-1007 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 16.28 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USTRANSCOM annual patient movement exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Chris Sommers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.