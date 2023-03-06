Patient Safety Awareness Week Spurs Process Improvement at Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor

NHCOH's "Hall of Process Improvement" displayed twenty-seven distinct submissions. Patients and staff can review the projects to see the great efforts put forth by NHCOH staff members to improve the quality and efficiency of care provided.

