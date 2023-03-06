NHCOH's "Hall of Process Improvement" displayed twenty-seven distinct submissions. Patients and staff can review the projects to see the great efforts put forth by NHCOH staff members to improve the quality and efficiency of care provided.
03.14.2023
|03.14.2023 16:58
|7681649
|230314-N-QW572-002
|2842x1456
|750.91 KB
|Location:
OAK HARBOR, WA, US
|6
|1
Patient Safety Awareness Week Spurs Process Improvement at Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor
