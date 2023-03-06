Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patient Safety Awareness Week Spurs Process Improvement at Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor [Image 1 of 3]

    Patient Safety Awareness Week Spurs Process Improvement at Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Patricia Rose 

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor

    Commanding Officer Juliann Althoff, Capt. USN and Executive Officer Jeremy Pyles, Capt. USN were among the first staff members to play the "Medication Reconciliation Game" during NMRTC/NHC Oak Harbor's Patient Safety Awareness Week activities.

