Soldiers from the Montana Army National Guard's 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion performed a sling load movement of a National Park Service front loader approximately two miles outside Gardiner, Mont., August 17, 2022.
The loader was stranded on a section of road made inaccessible due to damage caused by the flooding in June.
The vehicle's bucket and wheels had to be removed before the National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter carried it approximated 3/4 mile to an assembly area.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 14:47
|Photo ID:
|7681400
|VIRIN:
|220817-Z-BF054-162
|Resolution:
|4640x3712
|Size:
|974.88 KB
|Location:
|MT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MTNG assists USFS [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
