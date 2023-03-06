Soldiers from the Montana Army National Guard's 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion performed a sling load movement of a National Park Service front loader approximately two miles outside Gardiner, Mont., August 17, 2022.

The loader was stranded on a section of road made inaccessible due to damage caused by the flooding in June.

The vehicle's bucket and wheels had to be removed before the National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter carried it approximated 3/4 mile to an assembly area.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 14:47 Photo ID: 7681400 VIRIN: 220817-Z-BF054-162 Resolution: 4640x3712 Size: 974.88 KB Location: MT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MTNG assists USFS [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.