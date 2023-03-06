Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MTNG assists USFS [Image 8 of 8]

    MTNG assists USFS

    MT, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the Montana Army National Guard's 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion performed a sling load movement of a National Park Service front loader approximately two miles outside Gardiner, Mont., August 17, 2022.
    The loader was stranded on a section of road made inaccessible due to damage caused by the flooding in June.
    The vehicle's bucket and wheels had to be removed before the National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter carried it approximated 3/4 mile to an assembly area.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 14:47
    Location: MT, US
